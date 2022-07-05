Heat wave extended in Moldova and Muntenia. Storms in most parts of the country

Meteorologists have issued a code yellow alert for heat and high thermal discomfort for Bucharest and ten counties in Moldova and Muntenia, which will be in force on Wednesday. Meteorologists have also issued Code Orange and Yellow Code warnings for rain and storms, which will be valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in most parts of the country. Thermal discomfort and 36 degrees during Wednesday in Bucharest.

According to the national meteorology body, on Wednesday, between 12:00 and 20:00, the heat wave will remain locally in Muntenia and in the southern half of Moldova, where the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the threshold critical of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will be between 34 and 37 degrees. The counties that will be under the yellow heatwave code on Wednesday are: Vaslui, Vrancea, Galaţi, Brăila, Buzău, Prahova, Giurgiu, Ialomiţa, Călăraşi, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Storms countrywide

During July 5, 14:00 and July 6, at 10:00, there will be a code orange alert for unstable weather, significant rains and local storms in Oltenia, in the north of Muntenia and in the Southern Carpathians, then in Banat , southern Crişana and southwestern Transylvania. There will be torrential showers, storms (gusts of over 70 – 80 km / h and isolated 90 km / h) and hail.

The falls will exceed locally 35 – 40 and on restricted areas 50 – 60 l / sqm. The counties that will fall under the Orange Storm Code are: Arad, Alba (south), Timiş, Hunedoara, Caraş-Severin, Sibiu (south, southwest), Gorj, Mehedinţi, Vâlcea, Dolj, Olt, Argeş, Dâmboviţa (north ) and Prahova (north).

Also, from Tuesday, at 12:00, until Wednesday, at 20:00, there will be a warning for unstable weather in the southwest, in the mountainous and submontane area.

At night (July 5/6) and Wednesday (July 6) the rains will gradually move to the west, center, north, northeast and south. There will be torrential downpours, frequent electric discharges and in small areas storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed locally 25 – 35 l / sqm.

The warned counties are: Bihor, Satu Mare, Maramureş, Mureş, Sălaj, Cluj, Alba, Sibiu, Bistriţa Năsăud, Braşov, Covasna, Harghita, Neamţ, Suceava, Botoşani, Iaşi, Bacău (west and northwest), Vrancea (west ), Buzău (northwest), Prahova, Dâmboviţa, Teleorman, Dâmboviţa, Giurgiu.

The heat wave will persist in Bucharest

The weather remains hot in the Capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the temperature will reach 36 degrees, according to the special forecast for Bucharest, issued by the National Meteorological Administration. Thus, between July 5, 10:00 – July 6, 9:00, the weather will be hot, the thermal discomfort high, and the humidity temperature index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees, and the minimum will be 18-21 degrees.

The sky will be variable, with temporary clouds towards evening and night, but the conditions for showers, thunderstorms and short-term wind gusts will be reduced.

On Wednesday, until 21:00, the weather will remain hot, the thermal discomfort will continue to be high, and the humidity temperature index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The sky will be variable, with temporary heavy clouds starting in the afternoon, when there will be short-term wind gusts. storms, lightning and torrential downpours. The maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees.