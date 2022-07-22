Heatwave alert: Temperatures will reach 40C this weekend

Ten counties in the west and south of the country are, on Friday and Saturday, under a Code Orange warning of heat and severe thermal discomfort.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) warns that, on July 22 and 23, the heat wave will intensify in Banat, Crişana, southern Oltenia, southwestern Muntenia, northwestern Transylvania and western Maramureş.

Overall, thermal values ​​of 38 – 40C will be recorded in the afternoon, and at night they will not drop below 20 – 22C and, therefore, the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. At the same time, the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Under the code yellow weather warning today and tomorrow, temperatures will range from 35C to 37C. Elena Mateescu, the director of ANM stated that the forecast for the next four weeks shows that in the next month the weather will be warm and there will be no precipitation.

The chief meteorologist also added that storms and torrential showers are expected in the northern part of the country on Sunday.

Authorities warn over risk of heat, wildfire

Tourists going to the mountains this weekend, when a heat wave is announced over Romania, are strongly asked not to light a fire, not to throw cigarettes, not to do anything that could lead to the outbreak of a wildfire, and if they see someone that, however, the forest is on fire and does not know how to put it out, do not hesitate to call 112, warned Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations.

The gendarmes will keep an eye on tourists, especially monitoring the mountain areas and tourist routes, but each person must show responsibility, Raed Arafat, the secretary of state in the MAI, told Digi24 on Thursday evening.

The biggest problem, however, remains with those who light the fire to clear the fields, says the head of the DSU. “They need to understand that they can lead to devastating fires that are very difficult to control. So, no one should play with these situations!”, warns the MAI official.

Uncontrolled fires or uncontrolled burning caused by people are many especially during the weekend. Firefighters usually have 50-60 responses to house fires, but they have 150 to 200 responses to uncontrolled fires, the DSU chief said.

More than 200 people needed medical help due to the extreme temperatures, and three ended up in hospital. An emergency meeting was held at the Government this morning.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă summoned the prefects in a video conference to discuss combating the effects of the heat wave. One of the measures is the establishment of almost 1,000 first aid points.

“We need citizens to be informed, to be aware of the danger. The risk is amplified by very high temperatures. I ask that at the level of each community, for emergency situations, extraordinary meetings be held as often as necessary to be able to intervene on the spot,” the PM told prefects.