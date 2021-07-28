Heatwave dubbed by rainfalls, storms, Saharan dust cloud

Meteorologists updated the heatwave warnings on Wednesday, but also issued new yellow and orange warnings for rains and storms in 26 counties. The capital and 7 counties will be under code orange heatwave warning this week, with maximum temperatures between 38 and 40 degrees.The first yellow code warning of heat and high thermal discomfort will be in force from 28 to 31 July.

Meteorologists say the heat wave will persist in most parts of the country, thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In the western, southern and local regions the rest of the country will be hot.

Maximum temperatures will generally be between 34 and 39 degrees, and at night, locally, temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees.

At the same time, from July 29 to 31, the capital and 7 counties will be under the orange code of heat and thermal discomfort: Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Caraș – Severin (southern county).

According to meteorologists, during Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Bucharest and the counties of Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov and in the south of Caraş – Severin county the thermal discomfort will be particularly accentuated, and the humidity temperature index (ITU) will increase. will be above the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will often be between 38 and 40 degrees. On August 1 and 2, the heat wave will persist in the southern and southeastern areas, where the thermal discomfort will remain particularly pronounced.

The National Meteorological Administration also issued a Code Orange warning of strong storms and hail valid during Wednesday in the counties of Maramureş, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Mureş, Harghita, Suceava, Neamţ, Bacău, Botoşani, Iaşi and Vaslui. In the mentioned areas there will be periods with particularly accentuated atmospheric instability, strong storms, wind intensifications with gusts of over 70 – 80 km / h, frequent electric discharges and hail. In some places the showers will be torrential, and the quantities of water will exceed in isolation 25-30 liters / sqm.

At the same time, a Yellow Code warning of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability was issued, valid until Thursday at 2:00, locally in the north, center and east of the country, in the mountainous areas and in the sub-Carpathian hills where there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability. it will be manifested by frequent electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms, isolated showers that will have a torrential character and hail. Such phenomena will be in the rest of the territory, but in smaller areas, meteorologists say.

The counties covered by the Yellow Code are: Satu Mare, Sălaj, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Sibiu, Vâlcea, Braşov, Argeş, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmboviţa, Vrancea, Buzău Brăila and Galaţi.

And that’s not all. A cloud of Saharan dust will come over Romania. “Whenever there is a wave of tropical heat, it also comes with Saharan dust. We will see areas, certainly where there will be rains, it is possible to have deposits at the level of the ground and of the surfaces, cars or other objects “, said Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorology Administration.