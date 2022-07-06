Heatwave in 10 counties, Bucharest. Alerts for storms and showers in 32 counties

Meteorologists issued a new heat code yellow, valid on Wednesday, but also a code yellow and another code orange alert for unstable weather until Thursday at noon.

During the mentioned timeframe, the heat wave will persist locally in Muntenia and in the southern half of Moldova, where the thermal discomfort will be high, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range from 34C to 37C.

Code Yellow alert of unstable weather (July 6, 10:30hrs to July 7, 12:00hrs

In the mentioned interval, in the center, north and northeast of the country, then in the south and east, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability that will be manifested by torrential downpours, thunderstorms and on restricted areas storms and hail. Falls will exceed locally 25 … 40 l / sqm.

Code orange of accentuated atmospheric instability, significant quantities and storms (July 6, 12:00 – July 7, 12:00)

In the northern half of Moldova, locally in Transylvania, Muntenia and northeastern Oltenia there will be torrential downpours, storms (wind gusts of over 70 … 80 km / h), frequent lightning and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation the quantities of water will exceed locally 35 … 40 l / sqm and on restricted areas 50 … 80 l / sqm.