Heavy fire at a waste collection and recycling center near Bucharest

A strong fire broke out on Friday at a waste collection and recycling center in Chitila, near Bucharest, with large emissions of smoke. According to the data sent by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, 8 fire trucks were sent on the scene to extinguish the fire.

“The stacks of waste are 10 meters high. Action is being taken to extinguish and limit the spread,” the Bucharest – Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF) informed on Friday.

“The waste collected for recycling is rubber, plastics, iron. In order to gain access to the outbreak, a machine of the economic operator is also used, which removes the materials affected by the flame”, the ISU added.

About 35-40 tons of waste are burning, mainly electrical and electronic equipment, according to data provided by the Ministry of the Environment. There is a 1,000 sqm area that is affected.

“Commissioners from the National Environmental Guard are already on the scene. According to the first information, at the moment 35-40 tons of decontaminated waste electrical and electronic equipment (especially refrigerators) are burning, which were to enter the recycling process. The situation is still being monitored, and after the fire is extinguished, the GNM commissioners will assess the environmental damage caused,” the Ministry of the Environment said on its Facebook page.

The wind speed is low, so the smoke will move slowly to the west and southwest.

“According to the information provided by the RA National Meteorological Administration, in the respective area the wind will generally blow weakly, speeds of no more than 15 km/h, from the predominantly eastern, northeastern sector, so that the evolution of the smoke cloud will be dispersion and of slow movement to the west, southwest. The Bucharest Environmental Protection Agency monitors the evolution of air quality in the area through the two monitoring stations located nearby: B9 – București Noi and B10 – Chiajna”, the Ministry of the Environment also added.