Heavy rain and storm alerts all through the country

Code Orange
In Oltenia, Transylvania, locally in Maramureș, Muntenia and Dobrogea there will be periods of torrential downpours, and in short periods of time or through accumulation water quantities of 40…60 l/m2 will be recorded and isolated in Oltenia over 70…80 l/m2. In the southeast, showers will also be associated with electrical discharges, intensification of winds and gales.
Code Red
Local Red Code in Vâlcea county, in the mountainous and sub-mountain areas of Gorj and Argeș counties, amounts of water of 70…90 l/m2 and isolated over 100 l/m2 will accumulate.
Bucharest
In Bucharest, during the indicated time interval, the sky will be cloudy and especially in the evening and at night there will be showers and thunderstorms. Amounts of water of 15…25 l/m2 will accumulate and in isolation over 35 l/m2. The wind will generally blow moderately. The maximum temperature will be 25…27 degrees, and the minimum 13…14 degrees.