Heavy storm wreaks havoc in Cluj-Napoca leaving behind flooded streets, broken trees. Flood death toll up in Europe

Several areas in Cluj-Napoca and neighboring towns were affected on Sunday evening by a strong storm accompanied by hail. Dozens of firefighters intervened all night to remove the trees put down by the storm. Several homes reported the power went out.

Until midnight from Sunday to Monday, 80 requests were registered at Cluj Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), with 11 crews of 30 firefighters intervening.

Firefighters received over 150 requests, coming from the city of Cluj-Napoca, for the removal of felled trees, roofs or construction elements affected or for damage to electricity and gas distribution networks.

ISU Cluj crews carried out over 50 interventions, to which are added those of the Green Spaces Service and the CERT association.

During the night, the paramedics transported two people who suffered contusions following the falls of the construction elements to the hospital for specialized care. The injured had mild ailments.

At the same time, firemen intervened to remove the trees from the yard of the hematology department of the Oncological Institute, as they had blocked the access of the crews ambulances.

The roof of “Lucian Blaga” Theoretical High School in the city was torn off.

Craiova city, southwestern Romania, has also faced problems caused by extreme weather. The roof of a block of flats in the city was torn off by the strong wind. A car was also damaged.

Death toll climbs following devastating flooding in Europe

The death toll rose to over 100 across Germany and Belgium Friday, after days of heavy rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding across the countries, The Associated Press reported.

The rounds of heavy rainfall were the product of a slow-moving storm system that caused rivers to burst their banks, producing disastrous flooding that washed away houses and roadways. Many people are still reportedly missing as search and rescue efforts continue.

The North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate regions of Germany were among the areas hit hardest by the torrential rainfall.

“We have never seen such a catastrophe, it is truly devastating,” Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer told state lawmakers.

