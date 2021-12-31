How will the weather be in January?

The first month of the year comes up with good weather and higher temperatures than usual. Meteorologists have issued a forecast for the next four weeks. Snow will be scarce in most regions, they say.

January 3 – 10

Thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week, in all regions. There will be more snowfalls in the northern regions, but less in the southern ones, and otherwise it will be close to the normal one for this interval.

January 10 – 17

The average air temperature will be higher than normal for this period in most parts of the country. The precipitation amounts will be deficient in the intra-Carpathian regions, but locally also in the eastern and south-eastern ones, and in the rest they will be close to the normal ones for this interval.

January 17-24

The average temperatures will be slightly higher than normal for this period, throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be deficient in the northwestern half of the country, and the rest will be generally close to normal for this interval.

January 24-31

The average thermal values ​​will be above those specific to this week, in all regions. The estimated amounts of precipitation for this period will have a deficient trend throughout the country.