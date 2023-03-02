Huge search operation for a missing student in Sibiu

Hundreds of people started the search on Thursday morning to find the 25-year-old student, Angelika Claudia Maurer, who disappeared from Sibiu almost a month ago. In addition to the police, hundreds of volunteers are also participating in today’s extensive search, Turnul Sfatului newspaper reports. Angelika was student at the Faculty of Theology in Sibiu.

Extensive searches were underway on Thursday morning in the Dumbrava forest near Sibiu, but they ended after several hours without any result. More than 350 people were looking for Angelika, a student who went missing on February 15, 2023.

The search for the young woman ended around 1:30 p.m., after the area in focus, covering an area of ​​approximately 500 hectares, was completely swept, the IPJ Sibiu representatives say. The search operation is monitored from the air, with the help of a helicopter and a special drone. Unfortunately, the young woman was not found, nor were any objects or other clues discovered to clarify the situation of the person in question.

The other days, based on the GSM signal, the young woman’s mobile phone was found, as well as the wallet with documents and the keys to the dormitory, scattered in the forest from edge of town. The disappearance of the 25-year-old was reported to 112 even by her brother. So far, the police have not found any trace that would indicate that she was the victim of an act of violence, and the girl’s relatives say that she did not harm herself.

Criminologist Dan Antonescu explained to Digi24 that according to the procedures, in the first phase a voluntary departure is taken into account, since it is an adult person. “The appearance of personal items clearly shows that we are no longer talking about a voluntary departure,” he said, stressing that even if the search area is extended, investigators cannot ignore a piece of information, even if it involves “excessive forces.”

