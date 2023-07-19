Hungarian businessman builds airport in Harghita for flights from Budapest

Hungarian mass media announced the inauguration of a private airport at Remetea, in Harghita, built by one of the richest businessmen in Hungary. Attila Balázs, the creator and builder of the airport, is one of Hungary’s richest men, with an estimated fortune of over 80 million euros.

A passenger plane of the Hungarian airline Aeroexpress was the first to land, as part of a test flight, at the airport still under construction in Remetea commune, Haghita county, the airline announced on Tuesday, the Hungarian press agency MTI, according to Hirado.hu.

An Embraer 120ER aircraft, which can carry 30 people, arrived at Remetea with departure from Budapest. The aircraft passed the border control at Cluj-Napoca, which is mandatory for now, and the flight time from the Hungarian capital was 90 minutes.

Who is Attila Balázs?

Attila Balázs, the creator and builder of the airport, the head of the Bayer group, said that from next year he intends to launch two daily flights between Remetea and Budapest. One of these will provide connections for the group’s businesses, while the second will serve passengers from around the world, he said.

Aeroexpress, founded last year, launched its first flights in the fall of 2022, and since then has been operating four flights a week between Budapest and Cluj-Napoca, which are regularly full, the release also states.

Attila Balázs, the owner of the Bayer Construct group of construction companies, is the businessman who built the runway in Remetea, Harghita county, where the first flight connecting the Szeklerland of Budapest landed on Monday.

Born in Remetea, Balázs ranked 57th place in the list of the richest Hungarians in 2021, according to G4Media.

He is close to Fidesz government in Hungary. The Hungarian publication Válaszonline called Attila Balázs “the new comet of NER” (National Cooperation System, a political community created by Fidesz, the ruling party). At the same time, the publication also wrote that the entrepreneur born in Remetea has close ties with István Tiborcz (Hungarian businessman, owner of the group of investment and real estate development companies BDPST Group, son-in-law of Viktor Orbán).