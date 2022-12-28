​Imports of goods intended for Ukrainians coming to Romania to be exempt from customs duties and VAT

Imports of goods intended for Ukrainians fleeing the war and arriving in Romania will be exempt from customs duties and VAT, according to a draft of the Ministry of Finance.

State organizations or authorized charitable or philanthropic organizations will be able to benefit from this measure.

The list of products that can be imported without VAT and customs duties includes food, blankets, tents, mattresses, gloves, toys, soap, medicines, vaccines, microwave ovens, etc.