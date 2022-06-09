“Instagram” to Find Ukrainian Children

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The “AMBER Alert” missing child alert system will be available in 25 countries, including Ukraine.

Instagram has announced the launch of a missing child notification system. The AMBER Alert algorithm will work as follows: when a person with a downloaded Instagram is at the point where someone’s child has disappeared or been abducted, the system will notify the phone owner.

The person receives personal information about the child, photos, conditions of disappearance and clothes in which I last saw her. Within 2 weeks, the system will work in Ukraine.

