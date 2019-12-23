March commemorating the Revolution heroes in Bucharest

Hundreds of people attended a march commemorating the Revolution of December 1989, on the route- Victoriei Square -the University Square – the Interior Ministry headquarters on Sunday evening. December 22 is the benchmark moment for the Revolution in Bucharest.

Participants shared white balloons bearing the message “Freedom”, while chanting “Honor to them, the heroes!.”

A banner recalling the events 30 years ago has been placed in front of the column in Universitatii Square, a ground zero for the anti-communist uprising , displayed several slogans who became iconic in December 1989: “We are the people/ Down with the dictator!,” “Freedom we love you/We either win or die!,” “We don’t go home, the dead don’t let us,” “Soldiers, soldiers/Who do you defend?.”

Participants also chanted “Honor to them, the heroes!,” “Who shot at us between 18 and 22?,” “Too bad for the blood shed!,” “Down with communism!.”

President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several other minister also attended the march commemorating the victims of the Romanian Revolution, marching along with the participants from the Victoriei Square to the University Square.

On December 22, 1989, tens of thousands of Bucharesters took to the streets which determined dictator Nicolae Ceausescu to flee by helicopter. A few hours later, public institutions were attacked by “terrorists” with gunfire. The ambulance doctors say they transported dozens of injured during that day.