Medical staff is protesting in Bucharest

The rally of Health employees has officially started. 4,000 medical professionals have announced that they will protest in front of the Government, after which they will march to the Parliament, with stops at the Ministries of Health and Labour. They demand higher salaries, but also the unlocking of employment in hospitals.

According to Digi24 sources, the Health unions have been invited to negotiations at the Government, but PM Ciuca will not attend negotiations.

The health staff’s complaints are related to the incomes that different categories of staff have at the moment. The reference is precisely to nurses but also to auxiliary staff, meaning carers, stretcher bearers, nurses, who have very low salaries, of 2,500 – 3,000 lei, and they say that they simply cannot manage with this money.

The demands of the union leaders say that this category of staff should also come with the salaries in 2022, as happened with the doctors and to a category of nurses, the only categories of medical staff who benefited from salary increases. Another claim is related to increments. I demand that the union leaders be reported on current salaries and not on those before 2018, when they were not increased.

They are also asking for the unblocking of the posts, as according to reports made by hospital managers, 14,000 people should be employed in Romanian hospitals.

However, the main dissatisfaction in the case of doctors is related to the payment method of the night shifts. Union leaders say that a surgeon, for example, is paid 38 lei per hour, while in private he is paid 10 times more. Night calls are neither counted as seniority.

As for nurses, they ask that the increments be updated to the current salary. The average salary of a nurse in Romania is just over 4,000 lei. There is also a shortage of nurses, over 20,000, as is the case with auxiliary staff, where the shortage is almost 11,000. All these lacks are felt by the patient from the moment he enters the hospital, because the medical act suffers, the medical staff argues.

Even if some of the union leaders’ demands are resolved today, the trade union leaders say they will not end the protests, but they will continue. The Sanitary Solidarity Federation, according to the calendar, will continue these protests on July 15, when it urges doctors to submit their notice from the night shifts. This means that they will no longer do guards and the general strike will begin on July 1, when the doctors would resign from doing these shifts.