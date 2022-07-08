New alert for rains and storms issued in several counties, including on the seaside

Meteorologists issued, on Friday, a new Code Yellow warning of rains and storms valid in several counties in the country, including the Black Sea coast area.

Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, Timiș, Alba, Sibiu, Brașov, Gorj, Mehedinți, Dolj, Vâlcea, Argeș, Olt, Dâmbovița, Prahova, Tulcea and Constanța are the counties under the weather alert.

The weather will get unstable in these areas, with torrential rains, thunderstorms, wind gusts expected, and sometimes storms and hail.

Falls will exceed 25-30 l/sqm and even 40 l/sqm in some areas.

The weather alert is in force on Friday from 12:00hrs to 23:00hrs.