New alert for torrential rains countrywide

Meteorologists have issued a new Code Orange alert for torrential rainfalls and storms for more than half of Romania, in the upcoming hours.

Romanian Meteorology Authority has informed that on Thursday, from 10:00hrs to 23:00hrs, there will be torrential rainfalls in the mountain areas, as well as in some areas in Muntenia, Dobruja, Transylvania, Maramures and southern Moldavia, with water falls of over 40l/sqm and even 50-80l/sqm. There will be also storms, thunderstorms and hail.

A Code Yellow alert for unstable weather is in enforce until Friday morning in 18 counties and Bucharest.

Both alerts target the following counties: Alba, Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoşani, Braşov, Buzău, Cluj, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Constanţa, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Gorj, Galaţi, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Mehedinţi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Tulcea, Timiş, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Vaslui, and also Bucharest.

Weathermen also say that the weather will remain unstable at the end of this week in western, central and northern country, as well as in the mountain areas.

Three people died after having been taken by recent floods. Rainfalls have played havoc across Romania in June, dubbed as the rainiest month of June in the past 60 years. Hundreds of households have been flooded by the recent rainfalls in Moldavia and Transylvania in almost 100 localities.