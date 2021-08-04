New Code Yellow for Storms in 22 counties. Heatwave weather alert in the south and southeast

Meteorologists have issued new Code Yellow warnings for heat valid on Wednesday and Thursday and another one for thunderstorms until Thursday morning. The heatwave code covers Bucharest and 17 counties, and the storm code enters into force in 22 counties.

The first Yellow Code warning is in effect on Wednesday and Thursday in the south and southeast of the country. The thermal discomfort will be accentuated and locally it will be hot, and the temperature and humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. On Wednesday (August 4) the maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 36 degrees, and on Thursday (August 5) between 34 and 39 degrees. The thermal minimums, for the most part, will not fall below 20 degrees.

The targeted areas are Bucharest and the counties of Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Dolj, Mehedinți, Gorj, Buzău, Brăila, Tulcea, Ialomița, Constanța, Ilfov, Călărași, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Olt.

Yellow code for storms on Wednesday, from 12:00

The second Code Yellow alert for storms enters into force on Wednesday at 12.00 and expires on Thursday at 6.00. In Moldova, in most of Muntenia and locally in the mountains and in Dobrogea the weatehr will be unstable, with torrential showers and thunderstorms in store, as well as intense wind gusts, storms and hail. The water quantities will in some places exceed 25 – 45 l / sqm.

Phenomena of atmospheric instability will be reported in small areas and in the rest of the territory. The targeted counties are Suceava, Neamț, Harghita, Brașov, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Sibiu, Botoșani, Iași, Bacău, Vaslui, Vrancea, Galați, Buzău, Brăila, Tulcea, Ialomița, Constanța and Călarasi.

Weather forecast in Bucharest

The weather will be hot in Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will significantly fall on Friday, with potential showers.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature will climb up to 33C, while the minimum ones will range from 19C to 22C.

On Thursday, there will be even hotter, with maximum temperatures of 36C…37C, and minim of 19C…21C.

On Friday the weather will get cooler and the sky will be temporarily cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers are expected during the day. The maximum temperature will be 30C…31C, and the minim 17C…19C.