New heatwave to affect most of the country in the coming days

Meteorologists have issued a new code yellow alert for scorching heat in the upcoming three days in most part of Romania.

There will be heatwave, high thermal discomfort in the plain areas, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 36 degrees. On Monday and Tuesday, the heat wave will narrow towards the eastern and southeastern regions, and the atmospheric instability will gradually increase starting from the west of the country.

The counties under the yellow code are: Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Ialomiţa, Iasi, Mehedinţi, Maramureş, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj , Satu Mare, Tulcea, Timiş, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Vaslui.

Heat in Bucharest as well

The temperatures in Bucharest will reach 35C, with a high thermal discomfort in store. Maximum temperatures will range from 33 C to 35 C, while the minimum ones from 17C to 20C. The sky will be variable, while the wind will blow weakly and moderately.