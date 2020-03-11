New restrictions over coronavirus in Romania: Cultural, entertainment and religious events involving over 100 people banned

Romanian authorities have established new restrictions to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus infections. According to the a new resolution adopted today, all religious, scientific, cultural and entertainment events with over 100 people will be banned in Romania.

At the same time, museums will be closed by the end of the month.

The list of actions announced today by Raed Arafat, secretary of state for emergency situations:

Temporary suspension for 6 months of the Covid-19 prevention and treatment medicines outside Romania. The list will be established by the Health Ministry; Recommendation for private companies with more than 99 employees to reschedule their working programme for the staff that is using public transportation in Bucharest and other county seats as of tomorrow. Rescheduling the working hours is mandatory for the public institutions during March 12-31. The institutions that cannot do that will find alternative solutions. Restricting all indoor cultural, entertainment, religious and scientific activities that can host up to 100 people until March 31. Theatres, cinema halls – over 100 people, in the case of churches, maximum 100 people are allowed inside the church, the rest can stay outside. Museum visiting is banned until March 31. Suspending classes in all universities by March 31. Students who are not working are recommended to go home. Police will provide escort, if needed, for those who transport people who are infected or suspect of coronavirus.

Three universities in Bucharest suspend courses by the end of March

The University of Bucharest, Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) have decided to extend the measure to suspend classes by March 31, with the possibility of further extension.