Julius Meinl spotlights Romania’s most talented baristas in the national Barista Cup competition, celebrating excellence in coffee preparation. The Grand Finale takes place today, October 1, as Romanian coffee culture continues to grow and consumers increasingly seek authentic experiences.

The Barista Cup 2025 Grand Finale brings together 12 passionate baristas competing for the national champion title in an event dedicated to excellence, creativity, and the emotion in every cup.

Now in its fourth edition, the Barista Cup serves as a platform for training, recognition, and celebration of professionals in the coffee industry. During the finale, the 12 finalists will be evaluated in three categories, and the winner will be determined by the combined scores. The podium will be awarded prizes that support professional performance.

Expert Jury

The competition’s jury consists of four experts who will carefully assess every detail of the coffee-making process. Jury president Arpad Balint describes the competition as a source of empowerment and expertise for the barista profession. Sensory judges Cezar Dumitru and Costin Bucur seek the perfect balance of technique, emotion, and the story behind each cup. Technical judge Istvan Barbocz will closely monitor workflow and equipment usage.

Baristas from Across Romania

The 2025 finalists come from all over Romania, united by their passion for coffee. From Diana Medvețchii of La Corniche Iulius Mall, to Dammika Mahesh, originally from Sri Lanka and bartender at Caru’ cu Bere, to Vincze Norbert Claudiu, Head Bartender at FaHaz, each finalist brings a personal story and unique vision of barista artistry. Other finalists include Oana Tudor, Ramona Miculaiciuc from Maramureș, Bhanuram Shrestha and Callixte Nduwayo from City Grill, Delia Maxim, a Mathematics student, Andriescu Dimitrie Valentin, Alexandru Cojocaru from News Cafe, and Melinda Szilveszter from Sovata.

Three Key Challenges

The competition features three essential tests: Espresso, Cappuccino, and Signature Drink. Each evaluates different skills, from technical precision and taste consistency to creativity and storytelling through an original drink. The official competition blend is Julius Meinl Belvedere Blend, 100% Arabica, double Bio Fairtrade certified, and awarded the Superior Taste Award 2025 by the International Taste Institute.

Supporting Romania’s Barista Community

Julius Meinl, the historic Viennese brand with over 160 years of heritage, continues to invest in the education and development of Romania’s baristas. Since 2019, Barista Cup has become an industry benchmark, offering training and professional growth opportunities in HoReCa. In 2024, the competition expanded internationally, hosting the first edition at Julius Meinl’s historic Vienna headquarters, bringing together 12 of the world’s most talented baristas.

Celebrating Coffee Across the Country

To mark International Coffee Day, Julius Meinl also launches the “It’s Bean a Pleasure” campaign in over 100 partner locations nationwide. From September 19 to October 5, customers who order a Julius Meinl coffee receive a scratch card; those who reveal four identical cups win a complimentary coffee, redeemable until October 31. An interactive map of participating locations is available on Julius Meinl’s official website.