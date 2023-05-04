One of the most beautiful railway stations in Romania to be rehabilitated

CFR Infrastructura announced that, the start of the rehabilitation works of the Sinaia train station will be modernized. Among other things, upgrades will be made to the canopies, the pedestrian tunnel, the lighting fixtures and the station square.

The estimated value of the revamping investment is 12,668,297.36 lei, without VAT, the financing being provided from non-refundable funds, through the Transport Program (PT), and from the state budget, and the duration of the contract will be 24 months, of which 6 months for the development of the technical project and 18 months for the execution of the works.

The current station building dates from 1913. Next to the station is a separate building which was built in 1886 for the use of the royal family. Later, between 1937 and 1938, a second royal station was built.

For several years, a place very visited by children operated at platform 1, the Train Exhibition, but it has been closed for more than a year.

Sinaia station is among the most beautiful in Romania, along with stations such as Suceava (Burdujeni), Vatra Dornei Băi, Băile Herculane, Curtea de Argeș, Arad, Cluj, Piatra Neamț and Râmnicu Sărat. Almost all of them need extensive rehabilitation works.