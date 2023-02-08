Only one home out of five is insured against earthquakes or floods in Romania

Four out of five homes in Romania are not insured against natural disasters, such as earthquakes, landslides and floods, although this is mandatory by law.

9.6 million homes are registered countrywide. Of these, only 1.9 million have a compulsory insurance policy, which means a nationwide insurance rate of 20%. More precisely, four out of five houses in Romania are currently uninsured. This despite the fact that, since 2009, the law obliges the population to insure against natural disasters, and an institution deals with issuing these insurances.

Of the total policies concluded, 75% are for housing in the urban environment and only 25% for those in the rural environment.

The most insured county is Brasov, followed by Bucharest-Ilfov, Timiș, Prahova and Constanța. At the opposite pole, there are villages where only a few houses have insurance.