Primary care medical offices for refugees, open today at Romexpo

The primary care and mental health services offices in the Integrated Refugee Services Center at ROMEXPO is being inaugurated on Monday, on World Refugee Day.

“Bucharest has the largest number of refugees in Ukraine, the vast majority of whom are women and children. The medical office will provide family medicine, gynecology, family planning and reproductive health services. The psychological counseling office will provide relevant services and individual and group psychotherapy. The two offices were set up with the support of the WHO Office in Romania, in partnership with the Ministry of Health. Several information materials have been drawn up on the use of antibiotics and vaccination, on patients’ rights to health care. They will be made available in Ukrainian, Romanian and English,” the Ministry of Health says.

According to the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints on Sunday, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day).

5,198 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (down 22.2%), and through the one with the Republic of Moldova – 1,090 Ukrainian citizens (down 2.4%).

1,250,981 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania from February 24 when the war broke out till June 19. At the same time, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,285,510 Ukrainians entered Romania.