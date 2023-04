Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Meteorologists have issued a Code Yellow warning of temporarily high atmospheric instability and strong wind, which will affect 26 counties in the west and south of the country.

Torrential rains and storms are expected, though with higher temperatures than normal. The Code Yellow alert is enforced on Friday from 12:00hrs to 23:00hrs.

In Banat, Crisana, Maramureș, Oltenia, most of Muntenia and northern Transylvania, there will be instability, which will be manifested by strong wind gusts, gales (gusts of over 60…65 km/h), showers torrential, lightning and hail.

Water quantities will exceed 20…25 l/m2 in some places. In the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, at high altitudes, there will be gusts of over 90…100 km/h. In limited areas, there will be manifestations of atmospheric instability in the rest of the territory.

Rainfall expected in Bucharest as well

Temperatures will reach 24C in Bucharest on Friday, warmer that usually this time of the year. Highs will range from 22C to 24C. The sky will be cloudy in the afternoon, with thunders, strong wind gusts, storms (gusts of over 55…60kmph) and rains.