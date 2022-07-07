Rainfalls and storms seize the country after heatwave

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Meteorologists have issued a Red Code of torrential downpours, valid for Giurgiu and Teleorman counties. The warning is valid on Thursday, during the morning. Also, in the northern half of Moldova, locally in Transylvania, Muntenia and northeast of Oltenia, an Orange Code of showers and storms remains in force until 12.00.

According to ANM, in the areas of the two counties covered by the Red Code, on Thursday, until 9.00, there will be torrential showers that will accumulate over 50 l / sqm and thunderstorms.

Three counties fall under the Code orange of torrential rains, while other areas, including the Capital, remain under the Yellow Code warning until 21:00.

According to meteorologists, until Thursday, July 7, at 12:00, and in the northern half of Moldova, locally in Transylvania, Muntenia and northeastern Oltenia there will be torrential showers, storms (wind gusts of over 70 – 80 km / h), thunderstorms and hail.

Falls will exceed locally 35 – 40 l / sqm and on restricted areas 50 – 80 l / sqm.

The warned counties are: Bucharest, Ilfov, Călăraşi (western half), Ialomiţa (western half), Vâlcea, Argeş, Dâmboviţa, Prahova, Sibiu, Braşov, Covasna, Vrancea (west), Buzău (north), Bacău (west) , Bistriţa – Năsăud (north and east), Harghita, Mureş, Neamţ, Suceava, Botoşani, Iaşi.

Weather gets considerably colder in Bucharest

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a special forecast for Bucharest. Temperatures drop significantly on Thursday, and the maximum will be around 24 degrees.

The sky will be more cloudy and it will rain significantly quantitatively, and by accumulation there will be 10 … 15 l / sqm and isolated over 25 l / sqm. There will be weak and moderate wind gusts.