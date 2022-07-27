Record-breaking temperatures throughout the country

Record-breaking temperatures were recorded at dozens of meteorological stations in the country recently. Specialists warn that it will be hot in the coming days as well.

“On the days when we issued the red code and the orange code for the western and southwestern part of the country, we recorded a lot of records at a significant number of meteorological stations, respectively at 68 stations,” Elena Mateescu, the director of the National Meteorological Administration, told Digi24.

Shed added that the highest daily maximum temperature values ​​for those days were recorded at those weather stations. “Among the 68 stations, at 16 we even had monthly records, being the highest values ​​for a day in July in that area,” said the director of ANM.

Until July 29, the weather warning of code yellow remains in force, which is still aimed at the heat wave. In the southern half of the country, the maximum temperature values ​​will be between 33 and 37 degrees, Mateescu said. “Certainly the duration of this heat wave from the perspective of daytime highs, but also of tropical nights, made this wave one, at the level of the number of consecutive days, possibly a record again”, said Elena Mateescu.

On Wednesday (July 27), the heat wave will persist in Oltenia and Muntenia. Overall, 37…40C will be recorded in the afternoon, and at night they will not drop below 20…22 degrees, and therefore the thermal discomfort will be accentuated.

The temperature-humidity index (TUI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

For these areas, meteorologists have issued a code orange warning. From Wednesday to Friday, the heatwave will continue especially in the southern half of the country, thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In general, the maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 37 degrees.

A code yellow warning is force during these three days.