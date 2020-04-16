Red Cross Romania has collected over EUR 5 M within the anti-COVID 19 campaign

Red Cross Romania has collected from physical and legal persons over EUR 5 million (5,252,176) within the “Romania Saves Romania” campaign and other EUR 68,076 from donations through text messages, the institution reported in a press release on Thursday.

With this money, the Romanian Red Cross has bought medical equipment and protection materials worth EUR 3.9 million, which has been given to medical units and central and local authorities that are directly intervening in the coronavirus pandemic.

The protection materials have been also distributed to the 47 subsidiaries of the Romanian Red Cross in the country to ensure the protection of the Red Cross staff and volunteers.

The main acquisitions:

10 rapid COVID testing devices and 300 kits worth EUR 1,170,000

1,000,000 surgical masks worth EUR 793,000

250,000 FFP3 facemasks worth EUR 657,000

25 ventilators worth EUR 582,000

1 mobile intensive care unit worth EUR 250,000

vital functions monitors, syringe pumps, protection gloves, visors, coveralls, disinfectants, thermometers, 1 electrical generator, all worth EUR 458,235

Part of these materials are still in the delivery process by the suppliers.

At present, the Red Cross Romania has more EUR 1,341,941 available and the money will be used to buy further medical equipment and materials.