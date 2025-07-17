Red Storm Alert: Woman Killed by Roof Debris in Otopeni

Bucharest residents received a RO-Alert red code warning for severe storms, medium-sized hail, and heavy downpours. In several areas under the orange and red weather alerts issued by the National Meteorological Administration, extreme weather events were recorded. A woman died in Otopeni as a result of the storm.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) released a preliminary report following Thursday evening’s storm, stating that the woman who died in Otopeni was inside her home when the roof of another building collapsed onto it. Several trees fell onto roads in Bucharest, and two people were taken to the hospital after being struck by falling branches. On Thursday evening, over 130 emergency calls were still pending in the ISU Bucharest-Ilfov dispatch center.

According to IGSU, following the Orange Code warning valid for Dâmboviţa, Giurgiu and Ilfov counties, effects were recorded in 7 localities in Ilfov and Giurgiu counties. Thus, work is being done to remove roof elements from 3 buildings, 15 fallen trees are being cleared from the roadway. Two vehicles were damaged.

Following the Red Code warning valid for Giurgiu, Ilfov counties and Bucharest, in the Capital, work is being done to clear construction elements detached from several buildings, several trees have fallen onto the roadway.

“At this moment, there are over 130 calls waiting in the ISU B-IF dispatch center received via SNUAU 112. Two people were hit by falling trees/branches, and following the medical assessment on the spot they were transported to the hospital, conscious”, IGSU showed.

At the same time, the roof of a building belonging to the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” Police Academy in Bucharest was blown away by the wind, and several classrooms were flooded.

In Otopeni, a 49-year-old woman, who was in her own home, was surprised by roof elements detached from another building. “Unfortunately, the victim was declared deceased, showing signs incompatible with life. A mobile intensive care unit (1 UTIM) intervened on the scene,” the quoted source stated.

ISU operational crews intervene to manage the effects of the weather phenomena and ensure the protection of the population. The population is advised to avoid traveling and outdoor activities during the phenomena, not to park under trees or near unstable objects (panels, poles), to disconnect electrical equipment if they notice fluctuations or interruptions, and not to touch fallen electrical cables as they may be under voltage.

The Code Red storm warning was valid until 8:00 p.m. and in localities in Ilfov, Brăila, Ialomiţa, Giurgiu, Buzău and Călăraşi counties.

Flights temporarily diverted from Otopeni

Most of the planes that waited in the air for improved weather conditions landed in Bucharest. However, due to delayed landings, several flights that were scheduled to take off after 5:00 PM from Bucharest are experiencing delays of several dozen minutes, boardingpass.ro reports. Previously, the cited source announced that 15 planes were waiting for improved weather conditions to land in Bucharest, but also that some of them could have been redirected to Constanța, Cluj, Craiova or even Budapest.