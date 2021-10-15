Romania organizes the most important ABA International Conference

Two NGOs from Romania are organizing the most important event in the field from SouthEast Europe.

The ABA Conference is the most important event regarding the training and the dissemination of practices and researches in the ABA field in Southeastern Europe. Every year, the event is attended by psychologists, teachers, students and parents interested in finding out the latest tools and techniques in the applied behavior analysis, as well as information on the improvement of people with autism quality of life.

Top speakers

This year, the event takes place exclusively online, on October 22nd and 23rd. The international and local Romanian lecturers will join us live and share their researches or therapeutic practices. The renowned guests of this anniversary edition include Vincent Carbone, Temple Grandin, Robert Schramm, Lilyan Campbell, Jonathan Tarbox, Katie Cook, William Edwards, Amy Gravino, Shannon Biagi, Caroline Peters. They are joined by 24 top Romanian specialists in applied behavior analysis.

Book Launch



The conference will also host the book launch of two very important books for specialists and parents of children with autism, now available also in Romanian: Handbook of Early Intervention for Autism Spectrum Disorders, by Jonathan Tarbox, translated by specialists at Autism Voice; and Thriving with Autism: 90 Activities to Encourage Your Child’s Communication, Engagement, and Play, by Katie Cook, published in the AHA Books collection of the Help Autism Association. During the two days of the event, the books can be ordered exclusively at a promotional price.

Tickets and Sessions



The event will be divided in 2 sessions that will take place in parallel: one in English, and another one in Romanian, dedicated to local speakers. Tickets can be purchased until the 18th of October on the conference website: www.conferinta-aba.ro. The cost for specialists is 98$, and the tickets for doctors, parents, teachers and students cost 61$, both offering unlimited access to all conference sessions.

The event is certified internationally by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board and in Romania by the local College of Psychologists. The ABA International Conference is organized by the Help Autism and Autism Voice associations, in partnership with the ABA Institute in Romania.