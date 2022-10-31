Romania ranks 4th in the EU on highest increases in electricity prices for household consumers

In the first half of 2022, average household electricity prices in the EU increased sharply compared with the same period in 2021, from €22.0 per 100 kWh to reach €25.3 per 100 kWh, the latest Eurostat report shows. Average gas prices also increased compared with the same period in 2021 from €6.4 per 100 kWh to €8.6 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2022. More recently, wholesale prices for electricity and gas have increased substantially across the EU. Energy and supply costs impacted by the current geopolitical situation, the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, mainly drove the increase.

Compared with a year ago, the weight of taxes and levies in the final electricity and gas bills charged to households in the EU in the first half of 2022 decreased significantly as Member States put in place governmental allowances and subsidies to mitigate high-energy costs. Compared with the first half of 2021, the share of taxes in the electricity bill dropped sharply from 39% to 24% (-15.5%) and in the gas bill from 36% to 27% (-8.6%).

Electricity prices increased in all Member States except five

Household electricity prices rose in 22 EU Member States in the first half of 2022, compared with the first half of 2021. The largest increase (expressed in national currencies) was registered in Czechia (+62%), ahead of Latvia (+59%), Denmark (+57%), Estonia and Romania (both with 55%).

Data indicates five decreases in household electricity prices among Member States: the Netherlands (-54%), Slovenia (-16%), Poland (-3%), Portugal and Hungary (both -1%). The drops in the Netherlands, Slovenia and Poland were connected to government subsidies and allowances, while in Hungary, prices are regulated.

Expressed in euro, average household electricity prices in the first half of 2022 were lowest in the Netherlands (€5.9 per 100 kWh), Hungary (€9.5) and Bulgaria (€10.9) and highest in Denmark (€45.6), Belgium (€33.8), Germany (€32.8) and Italy (€31.2).