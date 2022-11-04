Romania signs the EUR 338 M contract for the 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway, first to come in 2023

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense signed the contract for the purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft from the Government of the Kingdom of Norway. The contract stipulates that the first aircraft will come to Romania as early as 2023.

In December 2021, the Ministry of National Defense secured the approval of the Romanian Parliament for the initiation of procurement procedures and their development according to the provisions of Law no. 214 of 2022, MoD reminds.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense agreed with Norwegian representatives the contract for the purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft in the M6.5.2 configuration, spare engines and logistical support. The value of the contract signed today with the Government of the Kingdom of Norway is 388 million euros and will take place over a period of three years, with the first aircraft to be delivered towards the end of 2023.

The contract is developed with the support of the Government of the United States of America, in this sense, the Government of Romania sent the “Letter of request” type letter addressed to the Government of the USA for which it is anticipated to receive a response by the end of the year.

The planes will be delivered to Romania in operational condition, with an available resource that will allow their operation by the Romanian Air Force for a period of at least 10 years, respectively during the transition period to V-generation planes.

The purchase of the 32 planes from the Government of the Kingdom of Norway represents, in fact, a transfer of capability between two NATO member states, to increase Romania’s defense capacity and ensure the national contribution to collective defense within the North Atlantic Alliance.