Romania, southeastern Europe smacked by extreme heatwave. Temperatures up to 45C expected

The last days of July and the first days of August will bring the most intense heat wave of the summer of 2021 so far. Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, reaching as high as 45 degrees in Greece this weekend, according to severe-weather.eu. Under these circumstances, the risk of forest fires will increase significantly in the Mediterranean region and in the Balkan Peninsula.

The highest temperatures were recorded above the Mediterranean, the Balkan Peninsula and Turkey, sometimes even exceeding the critical value of 40 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, a less severe heat wave also hit the British Isles, bringing temperatures above 30 degrees in Ireland and the United Kingdom, countries with a generally colder climate.

The heat wave hitting southern and southeastern Europe will be extreme and will persist for at least a week, in some areas even longer.

At the same time, a massive cloud of Saharan dust is about to enter central Europe. The temperature peak is expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

In some areas of the southern Balkan Peninsula, southern Italy and other parts of the Mediterranean, temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius are expected.

Other parts of Italy, Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece will be “baked” this extremely hot and dry heat wave.

Devastating wildfires are already taking place in Sardinia, Italy, this week. This drier-than-normal weather pattern is likely to continue in the south, where things are expected to get worse due to drought and forest fires.