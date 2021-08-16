Romania, split between heatwave and storms

On Monday, meteorologists issued several code orange and yellow heatwave warnings, accentuated thermal discomfort and unstable weather. In the southwest of Oltenia, even 41 degrees Celsius will be reached. Until Wednesday morning, there will be showers, hail and strong winds in several areas of the country, and temperatures will drop throughout the country.

Meteorologists issued a code orange warning of heat and thermal discomfort particularly onMonday. In the counties of Arad, Timiș, Caraș-Severin, Mehedinți and Dolj, the maximum temperatures will be between 38 and 40 degrees, and in the southwest of Oltenia, in isolation, they will reach 41 degrees.

The thermal discomfort will be particularly accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Minimum temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees.

The rest of the country is targeted, on Monday, in the largest by a yellow code of heat and severe thermal discomfort. The heat wave will intensify and cover most of the country. Locally it will be hot, the thermal discomfort will be accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units over large areas.

Maximum temperatures will frequently be between 34 and 37 degrees.

Also on Monday, meteorologists announced that there will be a yellow code of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability in the area of ​​the Eastern Carpathians, Maramureș and in the north of Moldova. The weather will get unstable here, with torrential rains, thunderstorms, intense wind gusts, storms and hail expected . The quantities of water will in some places exceed 25 … 40 l / sqm.

For Tuesday, meteorologists announce a yellow heat wave code for the south, center and east of the country, where the thermal discomfort will be further accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units over large areas. It will be hot in Oltenia, Muntenia, locally in Moldova, western Dobrogea and southern Transylvania. Maximum temperatures will frequently be between 34 and 37 degrees. Also on Tuesday, in the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman and Giurgiu, the maximum temperatures will be between 38 and 40 degrees, these being targeted by a code orange.

However, the weather will also get unstable until Wednesday morning at 10.00, mostly in the country. There will be periods when the atmospheric instability will be accentuated, with wind gusts reaching 60 … 80 km / h, in some places storms, frequent electric discharges, torrential showers and hail.

These phenomena will be reported on Tuesday (August 17) in the western, central and northern regions, and on Tuesday night to Wednesday (August 17/18) especially in Transylvania, most of Moldova and locally in Oltenia and northwest of Muntenia.The quantities of water will exceed 25 … 40 l / sqm and isolated 50 … 60 l / sqm.

On Wednesday (August 18th), atmospheric instability will be accentuated in the southern, central and eastern regions, and temperatures will drop throughout the country, according to meteorologists. According to ANM, temperatures will not be higher than 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.