Romania under alert for rainfalls, storms and hail

Weathermen have extended the code yellow alert for torrential rains, storms and hail valid as of today, June 11 till Saturday, June 13 for the entire country. However, meteorologists say that code orange nowcasting alerts may be issued in certain regions until Monday, June 15.

There will be torrential rains throughout the entire country, with thunderstorms, hail and storms.

Falls will exceed 25-30l/sqm up to 40-60l/sqm. The weather will be unstable in most of the country until mid-next week.

Torrential rains, potential storms and hail in Bucharest till Saturday morning

Meteorologists have also issued a weather alert for Bucharest from today until Saturday, at 10:00hrs, with torrential rains, thunderstorms and hail in store.

Maximum temperatures will range from 26C to 28C, while the minimum ones from 16C t 18C.