Romania wants to buy submarines

The Romanian Naval Forces intend to start the procedures for the purchase of submarines in 2023. Other procurement programs include minesweepers, amphibious assault vehicles and helicopters.

“Along with the SIML Program (Mobile Anti-Ship Missile Launch System), in the short term, the Romanian Naval Forces attach great importance to the initiation of the “Submarine Against Surface and Underwater Threats” program and the acquisition of mine-hunting ships, intervention ships for divers, amphibious assault vehicles and helicopters with surface combat capabilities. Until these programs are completed, we are continuing capital repair and modernization programs for in-service naval platforms to meet our objectives,” a Navy statement said.

“The complex security situation in the Black Sea region and our country’s commitments to EU and NATO partners require the appropriate adaptation of the national naval policy,” the statement added.

The intention to buy submarines was publicly announced as early as 2018.

Romania has a submarine – “Delfinul”, but it has not been used for over 20 years. Since 1995, the Romanian Army has not invested any money in the “Dolphin” submersible. Almost 70 meters long and six meters wide, the Dolphin entered the equipment of the Romanian army in 1985.