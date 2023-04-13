Romanian fighter pilots train in US

NATO published video today from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program in the US state of Texas. Footage includes shots of Romanian student pilots participating in the training. More details and link to the video are below.

The next generation of Allied fighter pilots is being trained at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program, a multinational training program based at Sheppard Air Force Base in the United States.

Allied students go to Texas to learn the fundamentals of flight, progressing from ground school to the prop-driven T-6 Texan trainer – and finally, to the T-38 Talon, a supersonic jet trainer that prepares them for the physical and mental strain of flying a tactical aircraft. With 12-hour working days and plenty of bookwork to supplement the flying, ENJJPT ensures that only the most skilled and dedicated graduates are certified to serve as fighter pilots in their nation’s air forces.

Click here to download the b-roll.