Romanian Orthodox Church says no to mandatory sexual education classes in schools

The Romanian Patriarchy is opposing the sexual education classes in schools, arguing they should be optional, basilica.ro reports.

“We consider that mandatory sexual educational classes in schools represent an attack against the children’s innocence, by obstructing their natural development and by affecting them for good,” the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) says in a document sent to the Presidency, PM’s office and to the Education ministry.

The document also includes this reference to the sexual education classes, with the Church arguing that the sexual education class is included within other subjects in some European countries, while in others this subject is not independent and is not binding.

The law introducing educational classes in schools, at least once every six months, to include information about life, health and including on sexual education.

BOR argues that the Romanian Constitution stipulates that parents are the ones to provide their minor children with education “according to their own beliefs”, in article 29, paragraph 6, and that “the freedom of opinions and of religious convictions cannot be restricted in any form”. As, “nobody can be forced to adopt an opinion or adhere to a religious conviction against his/her beliefs”, so “there is no objective ground for the State to impose an ideological pattern in the children’s education, to get over the parents’ agreement and convictions“, says the Church.