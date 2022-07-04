Romanian tourist dead after shark attack in the Red Sea in Egypt after similar incident involving an Austrian woman

The Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday the death of the Romanian tourist, a 40yo woman, who was attacked by a shark in the area of the popular resort of Hurghada in Egypt, on the Red Sea coast. The Romanian Embassy in Cairo contacted the Egyptian authorities and was able to establish the circumstances in which the incident occurred.

The body of a 40-year-old Romanian tourist was discovered a few hours after an attack in which a 68-year-old Austrian woman died.

The two attacks took place 600 meters apart off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to sources.

Earlier, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said on Sunday that two women were killed in a shark attack near Hurghada, a popular resort on the Red Sea, where several beaches have been closed since Friday’s incident, AFP reports.

“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming in the Sahel Hachich area, south of Hurghada,” the ministry said on its Facebook page, adding that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The ministry said on Friday that “any activity is prohibited for three days” on the beaches of the southern city of Hurghada, in southeastern Egypt, in an order issued by the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.

The governor mentioned that “the Austrian tourist had her arm torn off by a shark”. On social networks, many users shared a video showing a swimmer in trouble, with the water around her reddened with blood.

Red Sea sharks rarely attack swimmers if they are in areas designated as safe.

“The Romanian Embassy in Cairo was notified by phone, on July 3 a.c., by the agent of a travel company regarding the death of a Romanian female citizen on vacation in the resort of Hurghada, Egypt. In this context, the representatives of the embassy took urgent steps with the competent Egyptian authorities to obtain further information on the circumstances of the death. According to the information transmitted by the competent Egyptian authorities, following the investigations carried out, it emerged that the death of the Romanian citizen occurred as a result of an attack by a shark. The representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Cairo took the necessary steps with the Romanian authorities competent to identify, as a matter of urgency, the Romanian family of the deceased, sending condolences for the loss suffered and providing the necessary information regarding the repatriation of the dead body to be buried in Romania,”, reads a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.