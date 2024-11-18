Half of Romanian households save money monthly, but 57% of them keep their savings in cash, according to the 2024 Debt Barometer conducted by IRES in partnership with KRUK Romania. The study provides a detailed snapshot of financial habits, spending priorities, and debt repayment, emphasizing the need for financial education and tailored solutions for better budget management.

“Money Under the Mattress” – A Trend in 2024

10% of Romanians say their household income is insufficient to cover even basic needs. Conversely, 4% report being able to afford everything they want without restrictions. The majority focus on covering essentials or achieving a modest standard of living without indulging in expensive purchases.

Meanwhile, 51% of Romanian households report saving money. The average monthly savings increased by 17% in 2024, reaching 1,536 RON. Most prefer to keep their savings in cash (57%) or in current accounts (21%), while 24% use savings accounts. Additionally, some Romanians invest in foreign currency (12%), private pensions (11%), or real estate (5%). The method of storing savings varies by generation: younger individuals under 35 tend to use savings accounts, while those aged 56–65 are more likely to keep cash. This trend is more prevalent in rural areas and the Moldova region.

Among savers, only one in five has funds set aside for emergencies, sufficient to cover six months or more of expenses. A third of respondents have savings for one month, and another third for 2–3 months. Men, particularly those in urban areas and the Transylvania-Banat region, tend to have larger emergency funds compared to women and those in rural areas or Moldova, where savings are lower.

Financial Education: A Persistent Need

Cosmina Marinescu, CEO of KRUK Romania, highlighted that the preference for cash reflects a need for financial education. “We aim to support more Romanians in adopting secure and efficient financial management solutions. Our goal is to help them regain financial independence by understanding financial mechanisms. The IRES study shows that our support is needed to encourage responsible financial behavior adapted to the new economic realities.”

Budget Planning: A Weak Spot

According to the IRES study, only 42% of Romanians plan their monthly budgets, a slight decrease from previous years. The lack of rigorous planning is more common among women and rural residents. Older individuals are more likely to plan their finances, especially in the southern regions of the country. Young people, however, are less inclined to adopt this financial habit.

Spending and Debt: Priorities and Perceptions

Major financial priorities include utilities (73%), healthcare (64%), and food (62%). Spending on electronics, entertainment, or clothing is seen as less important. Regarding debt, 20% of respondents reported delays in paying bills, bank installments, or loans from friends, primarily due to health issues or insufficient income. Despite this, trust in banks as a source of credit has grown significantly, reaching 71% in 2024.

A Continuous Need for Financial Education

The study concludes that many people struggle with financial management, such as budgeting, saving, or preparing for unexpected expenses. It underscores the importance of educational initiatives for better personal finance management.

About the Study

The 2024 Debt Barometer was conducted on a nationally representative sample using the CATI method in October 2024. The sample consisted of 600 respondents aged 18 to 65, with a margin of error of ±4%.