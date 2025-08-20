The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced Wednesday that Romania’s air surveillance system identified “groups of drones” launched by the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukrainian Danube ports. Two German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets were also scrambled “to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine in northern Tulcea County.”

“On the night of August 19 to 20, two Typhoon aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, deployed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base for enhanced air policing missions, were scrambled to monitor the air situation in the border area with Ukraine, in northern Tulcea County. The Ministry of National Defense’s air surveillance system identified groups of drones launched by the Russian Federation, which attacked the Ukrainian Danube ports,” the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, the Russian drones did not enter Romania’s national airspace. Authorities issued a RO-Alert message Tuesday evening for the northern area of Tulcea County, warning of the potential fall of objects from the air.

“Shortly before, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations issued a RO-Alert message for the northern area of Tulcea County, informing citizens about the possibility of falling objects from the air and urging them to take protective measures,” Tulcea’s Emergency Inspectorate reported Tuesday evening.

The estimated duration of the air raid alert was about 90 minutes. “We urge calm and remind citizens that Romanian territory is not targeted by Russian Federation attacks. We ask the population to follow the safety measures communicated by Romanian authorities, carefully read the messages they receive, remain calm, and call 112 to report any emergency or to request assistance if needed,” the statement added.