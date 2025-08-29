Russia carried out its first naval drone attack on a Ukrainian ship on the Danube, multiple official and Ukrainian media sources confirmed, as reported by Kyiv Post and the government-affiliated platform United24. Sources from the Ministry of Defense told HotNews that the attack near the Romanian border occurred on the Chilia branch near the Ukrainian town of Vylkove, and the naval drone most likely entered the Chilia branch through one of the many channels in the area.

A Russian naval drone struck the Ukrainian reconnaissance vessel Simferopol near the Danube Delta’s mouths, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Thursday. On Friday, they announced that at least two people had died, according to Kyiv Post.

Several sailors are missing or injured, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Russia was the first to report on Thursday that the ship had been destroyed and sunk.

Kyiv has refrained from confirming this. When asked about the sinking, the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Captain Dmytro Pletenciuk, said he “cannot confirm this information.”

At least one Russian reconnaissance drone appears to have filmed the attack from the air.

Sources from the Ministry of Defense told HotNews that the attack took place on the Chilia Arm near the Ukrainian town of Vâlcov, and that the naval drone most likely entered the Chilia Arm through one of the many canals in the area that connect to the Black Sea, but which are on Ukrainian territory. One such canal is the Bâstroe Canal, a river channel wide enough for large commercial ships to reach the Black Sea. Beyond it, there are numerous seconds.

Geolocated images published on August 28 indicate that Russian forces hit the ship while it was about 25 kilometers from the spillways, east of Izmail, Odessa region, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, also noted.

Two videos have emerged on social media showing the moment of the attack. One shows the drone’s perspective as it approached Simferopol, and the other was filmed by a surveillance drone flying over the area. Video. A Kremlin-affiliated military blogger claimed that the destruction of the Simferopol ship was the longest-ever attack by Russian forces against a target on the Danube. The Ukrainian platform United24, affiliated with the Kiev government, also highlighted the uniqueness of the attack, in an article titled “First Russian naval drone attack hits Ukrainian ship stationed in the Danube Delta.”