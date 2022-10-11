Russia resumes attacks in Ukraine. Odessa and Zaporozhye under missile attacks

Russia resumed attacks in Ukraine. The first explosions of the morning were reported in Zaporozhye, the city about 50 kilometers from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Authorities are asking people to stay in shelters. According to witnesses, several explosions were heard and a lot of smoke was rising above the city, from a fire. Enemy missiles hit the infrastructure facility, the head of the regional military district said.

The Russians also attacked the Odessa region with missiles a little while ago. Witnesses say they saw smoke rising over the city. A few hours ago, Zaporozhye was the target of a bombing. The Russians fired 12 S-300 missiles at the city. Several civilian buildings were hit – a car dealership, an educational institution, a medical facility and residential buildings. At least one man died. Information on the number of victims is being updated.

Other explosions were reported in the Vinnytsia region of central Ukraine. A thermal power plant was attacked by Iranian kamikaze drones. The hits would have put her out of commission.

Yesterday, the Russians launched 85 projectiles at 16 cities in response to the attack that partially destroyed the Kerch bridge, which they consider a terrorist act by Ukraine. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that, overall, 19 people died and 105 were injured.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Russian attacks on civilians would not stop the counteroffensive on the eastern and southern fronts.

Alert for raids. “Stay in shelters”

The emergency services put the entire territory of Ukraine on alert for air raids on Tuesday, a day after Russia launched massive missiles.

“Warning. During the day there is a high probability of missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. Please stay in shelters for your safety, do not ignore air raid alerts,” the emergency services sent on the Telegram application.

No less than 301 localities in the regions of Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky do not have electricity. Instead, electricity was restored to the entire Lviv region, which had been completely cut off after Monday’s attacks.

The Service for Emergency Situations put into operation 22 power plants to guarantee the electricity supply, of which 15 plants serve the health centers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. More than a thousand people and about 120 teams of emergency services participated in the fire-fighting and rescue operations.

Russia, further threats against the West. G7 leaders meet

Today, world leaders will answer Vladimir Putin. The G7 meets, in an emergency summit, via video conference, convened by Germany.

From the other camp, Russians threatened that a direct conflict with the United States and NATO is not in Russia’s interest, but Moscow will respond to the growing involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict. “We warn and hope that they realize the danger of uncontrolled escalation,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, quoted by RIA, Reuters reports.

British Ministry of Defence: Moscow is trying to recover on the battlefield The appointment of General Sergei Surovikin to lead the “special military operation” in Ukraine is an attempt by Moscow to recover on the battlefield, the British Ministry of Defense wrote in its assessment on Tuesday morning.

“Surovikin’s appointment likely reflects an effort by the Russian national security community to improve the conduct of the operation. However, he will likely have to compete with an increasingly fragmented defense ministry that has few resources to achieve the political goals set for him in Ukraine,” the British point out.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 11 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/VbuADMF0JY ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/S9P7kmoo0X — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) October 11, 2022