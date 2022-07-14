Russian bombing in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. At least 20 people died, including three children

The Russians launched new bombings in central and eastern Ukraine. Three Russian missiles hit residential buildings, a shopping center and a medical center in Vinnytsia. The missiles targeted the Officers’ House, but also hit several civilian buildings. Dozens of people have died or been injured, including children.

A Russian missile also hit a school in Nikolaev. Russian forces tried to strike again on the Black Sea Serpent Island, territory recaptured by the Ukrainians.

The death toll following bomb attack in Vinnytsia reached 20, according to the latest information provided by the Ukrainian authorities. Three children are among the victims. There also at least 90 people injured.

Ukraine’s foreign minister demands condemnation of Russians for war crimes. “Children were killed, among other victims of a rocket attack on Vinita. We will judge Russian war criminals for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” Kuleba wrote. Meanwhile, dozens of rescuers are searching among the ruins of buildings hit by Russian missiles.

Vinnytsia police chief Igor Klimenko said “the missiles were aimed at an office building.” Nearby residential buildings were also damaged, he added. It is the first bombing of the Russians in Vinnytsia.

The Russian attacks on the city of Vinita were carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea. According to Kirilo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, the missiles that hit Vinita on July 14 were launched from a Russian submarine located in the Black Sea.

The Russians tried to hit Serpent Island

A pair of Russian SU-27 fighter jets tried to bomb Serpent Island, according to the Southern Ukraine Operational Command, writes CNN.

“The bombs fell into the sea near the island,” said the Operational Command, which gave no further details.

The island, located in the Black Sea, off the south coast of Ukraine, is considered to be strategically important for war but also for the transit of ships carrying Ukrainian grain. There have been repeated airstrikes on the island since the Russians left on July 2 and 7.

Also Thursday, several KA-52 helicopters attacked the southern region of Kherson three times without casualties, Operational Command said. He added that the Russian Navy has regrouped its ranks, saying it has three missile ships and two submarines at sea that “pose a threat to the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Missile schools in Nikolaev

Two educational institutions, a transport infrastructure building and a hotel were damaged by Russian missiles in the city of Nikolaev this morning, according to the region’s governor, Vitali Kim. One person was injured, he added.

Kim also said that four people died, while two other were injured yesterday, following bombings over Pervomaisk. A person was also killed by bombs in Bashtanka the other night.