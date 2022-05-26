Satellite Proved the Russian Theft of Ukrainian Grain
"Maxar Technologies" has recorded and provided evidence that the Russians are robbing Ukrainian ships with grain and taking the stolen food to Russia.
The whole world has already talked about the food crisis. People are preparing for a real hunger strike and are stockpiling food because of the actions of Russia in Ukraine. At this time, Russia continues to put mines in the fields, breaking the schedule of grain crops. Russia continues to steal from Ukraine because it is unable to grow anything on its own for export and enter the international market with something other than long-found fuel sources.
