After an unusually warm September, the weather is set to change drastically. Meteorologists warn of a sharp drop in temperatures across the country, with highs in some areas not exceeding 11–13°C and lows gradually reaching below zero. ANM Director Elena Mateescu told Digi24 that winds will gust up to 60 km/h and rainfall will gradually spread across the western half of Romania. The National Meteorological Administration has issued advisories and yellow warnings, and in Bucharest, temperatures are expected to fall from 28°C on Tuesday to just 17–19°C by Friday.

“Indeed, this September has been exceptionally warm so far, with days reaching 30–32°C and morning lows hitting record highs at 10 meteorological stations, including Vârful Omu,” said Elena Mateescu. She emphasized that a sudden change is coming. The cooling will become noticeable today, especially in central and northern regions, where highs will reach only 17–18°C, while in the southwest, particularly Banat and southwestern Oltenia, temperatures may still reach 30–31°C. “Even in the capital, highs of 27–29°C are expected today. However, from tomorrow, the cooling will be felt across most of the country, with the lowest temperatures in northeastern Transylvania and northern Moldavia, where highs will only reach 11–13°C, while in southwestern Banat and Oltenia, temperatures may still reach 25°C,” she added.

Rain and Wind at September’s End

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a weather advisory valid from Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 AM, until Thursday, September 26, 9:00 PM, forecasting sharp cooling and increased wind speeds. Temperatures will drop 10–15°C compared to previous days, first in northern and central Moldavia, then across the rest of the country. Elena Mateescu noted that “wind intensifications are expected, especially in lower areas, locally in the southwest and southeast of the country, at 40–45 km/h, and on mountain ridges, 50–60 km/h.”

For Thursday, September 25, ANM issued a yellow wind warning from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM for the counties of Caraș-Severin, Buzău, Brăila, western Ialomița, and the coast, where gusts may reach 50–65 km/h. Rainfall is also expected, locally around 10–15 l/m², initially in the intracarpathian regions, then mainly in the western half of the country.

Mateescu added that these episodes of cold weather will continue: “This cold spell will last until the end of the week and likely into next week. It may be colder than usual, with both highs and lows significantly below normal. We could see temperatures below seasonal averages for late September or early October. Lows will gradually become negative, around -3 to -2°C in depressions, where the first autumn frosts may already appear.”

Weather in Bucharest

In the capital, the change will be noticeable in the coming days. If highs reach 27–29°C today, tomorrow they will drop to around 20°C, and by the end of the week, highs will be just 17–18°C—10°C lower than current values. “Even the lows will fall to 6–7°C, compared to tomorrow morning’s 13–14°C,” said Mateescu.

According to the ANM special forecast for Bucharest, from Wednesday to Thursday, winds will intensify with gusts up to 45 km/h, and highs will drop to 21°C. By Friday, temperatures will fall further to 17–19°C, with lows of 8–10°C, light rain, and moderate wind.