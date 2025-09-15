SkyTower establishes new heights for the 6th edition of SkyRun

SkyTower Bucharest, Romania’s tallest building, announces the launch of the 6th edition of SkyRun, the iconic charity stair running competition, on November 8th, 2025. This autumn, the challenge reaches new heights, as the finish floor is set, for the first time, on the 36th floor, inside NOR Sky Casual Restaurant.

SkyRun2025 is an integral part of the SKY’S THE LIMIT programme and it means 36 floors, 720 steps, and 126 metres of vertical ascent – a thrilling and unique race inside Romania’s tallest building.

SkyRun2025 is a race for all ages and abilities

The competition features three categories tailored to different participants:

FunSkyRun – a non-competitive race for children and teenagers aged between 7 and 13 years old, running alongside a parent or tutor.

Individual Race – competitive race for juniors aged 14 – 17 and for adult runners, with separate male and female categories and no age limit.

Corporate Challenge – competitive race designed for companies who want to motivate their teams and test their endurance together.

The 2025 edition of SkyRun is part of the Towerrunning Challenge powered by the World Federation of Great Towers and welcomes, for the first time, professional runners, who, coordinated by the Towerrunning World Association, will race in a dedicated category.

A total of 700 places are available for SkyRun2025, and each registration contributes to supporting the four social causes selected for this edition:

Climb Again– providing indoor climbing therapy for children and young people with disabilities.

Mia’s Children – supporting education and social development for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

SOS Children’s Villages Romania – offering care and protection to children without parental support.

Autism Voice – the first Romanian NGO dedicated to ABA therapy for children with autism.

“We are delighted to bring SkyRun back for its sixth edition and to take it to a new level: the 36th floor of SkyTower, a first in all SkyRun competitions. The challenge of the 720 stairs will give participants the hardest, but also the most unforgettable challenge so far.” said Leo Forstner, Managing Director, RPHI Romania, the company that owns and manages SkyTower.

SkyRun 2025 combines sport, fun, and solidarity in a spectacular setting, while channelling energy into meaningful community impact.

In previous editions of SkyRun, the absolute time record was set by a Romanian male participant who climbed 620 steps in 2 minutes and 51 seconds, while the age record was set by a Romanian woman who, at 77 years old, completed the race to the 31st floor, climbing 620 steps.

Registrations for SkyRun2025 are now open at: https://skyrun.skytower.ro/en/sign-up/

Rising 137 meters with 37 floors, SkyTower is Romania’s tallest office building and a benchmark for sustainability and innovation. Owned by Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI), it includes a 60-meter-deep underground structure for parking and storage.