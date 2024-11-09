Snow and blizzard weather alert

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Saturday, two code yellow weather warnings, one for snow and blizzard, and the other for strong wind, valid until Monday, in several areas of the country. Also, meteorologists announce that the weather is getting significantly colder, and in five counties “a layer of snow will be deposited, locally over 10-20 cm”.
Between November 10, 06 a.m. and November 11, 06 a.m., “quantitatively significant snow and blizzards” are expected in the mountain area of Prahova, Buzău, Vrancea, Brașov and Covasna counties.
According to ANM, until Monday, at 10:00 a.m., the wind will temporarily intensify in the southern half of Moldova, Dobrogea and in most of Muntenia, with speeds in general of 40…50 km/h.
Also, ANM announces that “the weather will cool down significantly, especially in the south, east and center and will become cold for this date”.
