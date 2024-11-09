Snow and blizzard weather alert

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Saturday, two code yellow weather warnings, one for snow and blizzard, and the other for strong wind, valid until Monday, in several areas of the country. Also, meteorologists announce that the weather is getting significantly colder, and in five counties “a layer of snow will be deposited, locally over 10-20 cm”.

Between November 10, 06 a.m. and November 11, 06 a.m., “quantitatively significant snow and blizzards” are expected in the mountain area of ​​Prahova, Buzău, Vrancea, Brașov and Covasna counties.

According to ANM, until Monday, at 10:00 a.m., the wind will temporarily intensify in the southern half of Moldova, Dobrogea and in most of Muntenia, with speeds in general of 40…50 km/h.

“The precipitation area will be expanding and will gradually include the southeast, the south and locally the center of the country. It will rain in the low areas, and there will be isolated snow and sleet. In the Eastern and Southern Carpathians, there will be mixed precipitation, and at altitudes above 1000 m, from Saturday evening, snow will prevail and a layer of snow will be deposited”, the meteorologists said.

Also, ANM announces that “the weather will cool down significantly, especially in the south, east and center and will become cold for this date”. Code yellow for snow and increased wind Starting today, November 9, until Monday, November 11, a yellow code for wind intensifications is in effect. The wind warning is valid for “Dobrogea, southern Moldova, northeastern and eastern Muntenia”. Locally and temporarily, the wind will have gust speeds of 50…65 km/h, ANM also reported. The yellow code for heavy snowfall and blizzards comes into force on Sunday, November 10, at 6:00 a.m. The weather warning is valid until November 11, at 6:00 a.m. “During the mentioned interval, in the mountain area of ​​Prahova, Buzău, Vrancea, Braşov and Covasna counties, especially at altitudes above 1000 m, the snow will temporarily be intense and blizzard (wind speeds of 40…55 km/h) and a layer of snow will be deposited, locally over 10…20 cm”, say the meteorologists.