Storm plays havoc in Bucharest: Shattered trees, problems on Otopeni Airport. Floods in Sinaia, Busteni

A strong storm played havoc in Bucharest and in Ilfov county on Tuesday evening. It rained with hail and the wind blew hard for several hours. There were also storms in Giurgiu, Teleorman, Satu Mare, Bacău, Vrancea, Vaslui, Bihor, Ialomița, Prahova, Buzău and Mureș.

Firefighters intervened in the case of several trees and poles, which fell on cars or on the streets due to the storm and rainfall. The storm also created problems at Otopeni airport. Flights to Cluj-Napoca, Madrid, Valencia, Dublin had delays.

Brașov was also ravaged by the storm. The strong wind blew up umbrellas and toppled tables, billboards or flower pots in the city center. A tree fell on a car, and another on the gate of the Mârzescu hospital.

There was a hail storm in Buzău county, which reached the size of a hen’s egg in the town of Poșta Câlnăului. Moreover, several localities in Buzău and Prahova were under red code until midnight.

The Prahova firefighters were requested, on Tuesday evening, to intervene in the case of floods that occurred in the resort of Sinaia and in the town of Băneşti, as a result of the torrential rain. There were also problems in Buşteni, where the sewage could no longer cope.