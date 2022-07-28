Storms after heatwave: Rainfall and hail in Bucharest, 23 other counties

Meteorologists updated the storm and heatwave warnings on Thursday morning. 23 counties and the capital are under yellow code for rain and hail. Also, a code orange alert of torrential showers valid for the Southern and Curvature Carpathians was issued.

The Code Yellow Warning for Rain and Hail went into effect at 10:00 AM Thursday and is in effect until 6:00 AM Friday morning. In the mentioned interval, in Oltenia, locally in Muntenia, southern Moldavia and Banat, southern and eastern Transylvania and northern Droboga, there will be periods of heightened atmospheric instability. There will be torrential downpours, lightning, wind gusts and isolated squalls and hail. Local water quantities will exceed 25…30 l/m2.

Also today, July 28, as of 14:00hrs a code orange for storms is coming into forces till tonight at 23:00.

Torrential rains and thunderstorms are expected in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians.

Unstable weather in Bucharest on Thursday, followed by heatwave on Friday

Unstable weather is announced on Thursday afternoon and evening in Bucharest, with rain and wind. On Friday, the thermal discomfort due to the heat will be high. According to the special forecast for Bucharest issued for the interval Thursday 10:00 a.m. – Friday 9:00 p.m., the heat wave will persist, and especially in the afternoon of Friday, the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Especially in the afternoon and evening of Thursday, there will be periods of atmospheric instability (showers, electrical discharges and wind intensifications). The maximum temperatures will be 32…34 degrees, and the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees.