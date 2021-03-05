Sudden shift of weather: Rains and snowfalls expected this weekend

Meteorologists announced snowfall and cold weather this weekend. A first alert for mixed falls, strong wind, snowfalls and blizzard in the mountains is coming into force today, as of 14:00hrs, in the northern and northwestern areas in the first place and in all regions as of Saturday, March 6.

There will be falls on Friday, March 5 in the north, centre and west, and particularly in the south as of Saturday. Rains will prevail in the low-lying areas, and snowfalls in Maramures, Moldavia ad Transylvania. Mixed falls will be in Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobruja.

The wind will blow with 60-90 kmph in the mountains, trashing out the snow, and with 50 to 70kmph in the rest of the territories.

As of Friday at 16:00hrs a code yellow alert for moderate snowfalls and blizzard will come into force in the Eastern and Southern Carpathians.